Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke face off in first debate

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and his Democratic opponent, Repesentative Beto O'Rourke, are meeting for their first debate on Friday.

The race between Cruz and O'Rourke has garnered national attention due to O'Rourke's unlikely popularity as a candidate. Re-election should have been easy for Cruz, but instead he is fending off a challenge from a social media-savvy Democrat who draws significant crowds.

Recent polls show that the race between Cruz and O'Rourke is relatively close for Texas, which has not sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1992. An NBC News/Marist College poll from earlier this month showed Cruz leading with 49 percent support among likely voters to 45 percent support for O'Rourke. A Quinnipiac poll showed the gap between the two as wider, with Cruz receiving 54 percent support among likely voters and O'Rourke receiving 45 percent support. However, a recent Reuters poll showed O'Rourke two points ahead of Cruz.

The Cook Political Report also changed the rating of the race from Lean Republican to Toss up. CBS News rates the race as Lean Republican.

Cruz has criticized O'Rourke as a liberal out of touch with Texan values. The Texas GOP has also posted photos of O'Rourke's college punk rock band and his mug shot for a 1998 DWI on Twitter.

Nonetheless, O'Rourke has raised significantly out-raised Cruz. Politico reported Friday that O'Rourke received over $9 million in online contributions in August.

President Trump will visit Texas in October to stump for Cruz. O'Rourke and Cruz will meet for two more debates before Election Day.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. ET.