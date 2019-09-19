Teacher who allegedly wrote note calling black students "devils" is fired

Cobb County, Georgia — A substitute teacher in this Atlanta suburb was fired after students said they found a note in which the teacher described "black children as devils and white children as angels."

CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV says it got a tip from a parent with a son at Awtrey Middle School. The parent said students who saw the note took photos of it and sent to them to their parents.

Bernard Awtrey Middle School in Cobb County, Georgia, on September 18, 2019 WGCL-TV

The school district said in a statement that the teacher was let go "after Awtrey administration was made aware of inappropriate comments about both black and white students. The District doesn't tolerate any adult we employ making comments of any kind which are disrespectful in any way."

In a Facebook post, the parent who contacted WGCL said, "And please, if you're reading this ... don't say how you're sorry this happened to my son who is a straight A student, comes from a two-parent household and flies planes in his spare time. Instead, think about how you can remove your unconscious bias and racist motives before you step out of your home and engage with anyone who doesn't look like you."