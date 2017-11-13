Taylor Swift announces "Reputation" tour

After dropping her long-awaited album "Reputation" Friday at 12 a.m., Taylor Swift has announced her new tour of the same name. The singer will perform at Jingle Ball in Los Angeles and New York in December, but the "Reputation" tour kicks off in May in Arizona. Swift is set to wrap the tour in Texas in October; she has not yet announced opening acts or any international dates.
The 15-song "Reputation" delivers details about Swift's life in the past year and a half -- when she disappeared from public view when Kim Kardashian released the details of a private phone call with Kanye West. In fact, Swift, 27, appears to address the controversy in the song, "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things," singing: "Friends don't try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you."
Earlier this year, Swift deleted all her social media posts ahead of the release of the single "Look What You Made Me Do," which is featured on "Reputation."
Other songs on the album include "I Did Something Bad," "Dancing with Our Hands Tied" and "Getaway Car."
Here's a look at Swift's "Reputation" tour dates:
May 8: Glendale, Arizona -- University of Phoenix Stadium
May 12: Santa Clara, California -- Levi's Stadium
May 19: Pasadena, California -- Rose Bowl
May 22: Seattle -- CenturyLink Field
May 25: Denver -- Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June 2: Chicago -- Soldier Field
June 30: Louisville, Kentucky -- Papa John's Cardinal Stadium
July 7: Columbus -- Ohio Stadium
July 10: Washington, D.C. -- FedEx Field
July 14: Philadelphia -- Lincoln Financial Field
July 17: Cleveland -- First Energy Stadium
July 21: East Rutherford, New Jersey -- MetLife Stadium
July 28: Foxborough, Massachusetts -- Gillette Stadium
August 4: Toronto -- Rogers Centre
August 7: Pittsburgh -- Heinz Field
August 11: Atlanta -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14: Tampa -- Raymond James Stadium
August 18: Miami -- Hard Rock Stadium
August 25: Nashville -- Nissan Stadium
August 28: Detroit -- Ford Field
September 01: Minneapolis -- U.S. Bank Stadium
September 08: Kansas City, Missouri -- Arrowhead Stadium
September 15: Indianapolis -- Lucas Oil Stadium
September 18: St. Louis -- The Dome at America's Center
September 22: New Orleans -- Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 29: Houston -- NRG Stadium
October 6: Arlington, Texas -- AT&T Stadium