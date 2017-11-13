Taylor Swift announces "Reputation" tour

After dropping her long-awaited album "Reputation" Friday at 12 a.m., Taylor Swift has announced her new tour of the same name. The singer will perform at Jingle Ball in Los Angeles and New York in December, but the "Reputation" tour kicks off in May in Arizona. Swift is set to wrap the tour in Texas in October; she has not yet announced opening acts or any international dates.

The 15-song "Reputation" delivers details about Swift's life in the past year and a half -- when she disappeared from public view when Kim Kardashian released the details of a private phone call with Kanye West. In fact, Swift, 27, appears to address the controversy in the song, "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things," singing: "Friends don't try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you."

Earlier this year, Swift deleted all her social media posts ahead of the release of the single "Look What You Made Me Do," which is featured on "Reputation."

Other songs on the album include "I Did Something Bad," "Dancing with Our Hands Tied" and "Getaway Car."

Here's a look at Swift's "Reputation" tour dates:

May 8: Glendale, Arizona -- University of Phoenix Stadium

May 12: Santa Clara, California -- Levi's Stadium

May 19: Pasadena, California -- Rose Bowl

May 22: Seattle -- CenturyLink Field

May 25: Denver -- Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June 2: Chicago -- Soldier Field

June 30: Louisville, Kentucky -- Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

July 7: Columbus -- Ohio Stadium

July 10: Washington, D.C. -- FedEx Field

July 14: Philadelphia -- Lincoln Financial Field

July 17: Cleveland -- First Energy Stadium

July 21: East Rutherford, New Jersey -- MetLife Stadium

July 28: Foxborough, Massachusetts -- Gillette Stadium

August 4: Toronto -- Rogers Centre

August 7: Pittsburgh -- Heinz Field

August 11: Atlanta -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14: Tampa -- Raymond James Stadium

August 18: Miami -- Hard Rock Stadium

August 25: Nashville -- Nissan Stadium

August 28: Detroit -- Ford Field

September 01: Minneapolis -- U.S. Bank Stadium

September 08: Kansas City, Missouri -- Arrowhead Stadium

September 15: Indianapolis -- Lucas Oil Stadium

September 18: St. Louis -- The Dome at America's Center

September 22: New Orleans -- Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 29: Houston -- NRG Stadium

October 6: Arlington, Texas -- AT&T Stadium