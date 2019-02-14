Tax refunds are lower for second week in a row

Average tax refunds this year are smaller than they were last year for the second straight week, the government said Thursday. The number of refunds the IRS has processed so far is also smaller than last year, according to new data it released.

The average refund paid in the second week of the filing season ended Feb. 8 was $1,949, down 8.7 percent from $2,135 a year earlier.

The declines have become a political issue, as Democrats contend they show how the new Republican-written tax law hurts middle-class people.

The drop may be largely due to how some employees and employers had adjusted the amounts withheld from paychecks to account for changes under the new tax law. Most taxpayers received a tax cut under the law, but some may have had too little withheld and ended up with a smaller-than-expected refund or now owe tax.