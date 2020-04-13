Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson killed in car crash

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a car accident in Alabama. Tennessee State University, where Jackson worked as a quarterbacks coach, confirmed Jackson's death to CBS News.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jackson, 36, died Sunday evening.

Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesperson for his employer Tennessee State tells me. Jackson, 36, was TSU’s QB coach. Along with Seattle, he also played for the #Vikings and #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2020

Drafted in the second of the 2006 NFL Draft, Jackson played four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2006 to 2010 before signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson also played for the Buffalo Bills.