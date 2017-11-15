Victims' families speak out amid serial killer fears in Tampa

Police are intensifying their search for a suspected serial killer in Tampa, Florida, after a fourth person was killed. Investigators say 60-year-old Ronald Felton was shot early Tuesday while crossing the street. His body was discovered in the same neighborhood where three people were killed last month. Police are treating these cases as related.

Felton was walking along Nebraska Avenue in Tampa early Tuesday morning when police say he was shot from behind, reports CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann. According to police, one witness reported hearing gunshots and looked up to see a man running from the scene.

Speaking to a community terrorized by four murders in five weeks, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan struggled to reassure residents about a suspected serial killer still at large.

"There are so many unanswered questions right now," Dugan said.

Melinda Ray lives in the neighborhood where SWAT teams went door-to-door on Tuesday, hunting for the suspect.

"I used to walk all the time, all day, all night, whenever I wanted to," Ray said. "Now, I walk my dog with my husband."

Police increasingly believe the person of interest seen in security videos last month is the same person now described as the suspect: a black male, about 6-foot-2-inches, dressed all in black.

Relatives say Felton was shot and killed Tuesday morning on his way to a local church where he was helping to feed the homeless. Felton's sister says she warned him not to travel alone in the area.

"Don't you go nowhere by yourself. They got too much going on," Tina Felton said.

Felton is now the fourth person to be shot and killed within a half-mile of the other victims all walking alone with no motive for their murders, according to police. Anthony Naiboa was one of those victims. He was just 20 years old.

"It's pain. You know, inside pain. Pain inside you, you're reliving everything again," said Anthony's father, Casimar.



Investigators believe the suspect lives in the neighborhood. Now, when it gets dark people head indoors and they stay indoors.