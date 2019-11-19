Taliban-U.S. prisoner swap apparently imminent

Three ranking Taliban prisoners released by the Kabul government have arrived in Qatar for an expected swap for an American and an Australian hostage held by the insurgents since their abduction in 2016, Taliban sources said Tuesday.

The whereabouts of the two hostages - American, Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks – weren't immediately known.

The Taliban's political arm is headquartered in Qatar.

Taliban sources told The Associated Press the exchange would probably occur Tuesday. Taliban sources told the Reuters news agency it would happen Tuesday. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the media.

The three include Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban's deputy, Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also heads the fearsome Haqqani network.

Anas Haqqani, a senior leader of the Haqqani network, arrested by the Afghan Intelligence Service (NDS) in Khost province, is seen in handout photo released on October 16, 2014 Handout . / REUTERS

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani a week ago announced the "conditional release" of the Taliban figures, saying at a press event broadcast live on state television that it was a very hard decision he felt he had to make in the interest of the Afghan people.

King and Weeks were abducted in 2016 outside the American University in Kabul, where they both worked as teachers.

The following year, the Taliban released two videos showing the captives. A January 2017 video showed them appearing pale and gaunt. In the later video, King and Weeks looked healthier and said a deadline for their release was set for June 16 that year.

Both said they were being treated well by the Taliban but that they remained prisoners and appealed to their governments to help set them free. It was impossible to know whether they were forced to speak.

Subsequently, U.S. officials said American forces had launched a rescue mission to free the two, but the captives weren't found at the raided location.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien made separate calls to Ghani on Monday to discuss the prisoners' release, Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

According to a State Department statement, Pompeo told Ghani the U.S. was "committed to work closely together to address violence if the President's decision does not produce the intended results."

The release and swap were aimed at trying to restart talks to end Afghanistan's 18-year war and allow for the eventual withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

The U.S. was close to an agreement in September with the Taliban but a fresh wave of violence in the Afghan capital that killed a U.S. soldier brought talks and an impending deal to a grinding halt.

The agreement called for direct talks between the Taliban and Afghan government as well as other prominent Afghans to find a negotiated end to the war and set out a roadmap for what a post -war Afghanistan would look like.

In his discussions with Pompeo and O'Brien, Ghani said he wanted a reduction in violence and an all-out cease-fire, his spokesman said.