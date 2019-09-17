U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan as Taliban bombs leave dozens more dead

Kabul — Two suicide bombings killed more than two dozen people in on Tuesday. The attacks came hours after yet another U.S. service member was killed in action in the country — the first since President Trump canceled peace talks with the Taliban last week.

CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Kabul that the attacks are a tragic, every day reality in Afghanistan. But the two bombings early on Tuesday were significant for where they happened.

The first one, in Parwan province north of the capital, saw a suicide bomber on a motorcycle drive up to a large crowd near an election rally held by President Ashraf Ghani and blow himself up.

At least two dozen people were killed. Ghani's spokesman told CBS News the president and his entourage were unharmed, and the rally went on regardless.

The second attack was in Kabul, only about 200 yards from the heavily fortified U.S. Embassy at a congested intersection near U.S. and NATO compounds.

D'Agata said he and his team pass through the junction all the time.

U.S. officials confirm, meanwhile, that a Green Beret was killed in action on Monday. That brings the U.S. military's combat death toll in Afghanistan to 17 for this year — already the highest since 2014.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for Tuesday's bombings; making good on a threat levelled right after President Trump called off the peace talks to go on the attack.

In the two weeks or so that D'Agata and his crew have been in Afghanistan, he said they've seen a significant increase in fighting, from both sides.