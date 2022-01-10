Take-Two Interactive buys Zynga in $12.7 billion deal

Take-Two Interactive, maker of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, is buying Zynga, maker of FarmVille and Words With Friends, in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of about $12.7 billion.

Zynga shareholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga outstanding stock at closing.

Take-Two said Monday it anticipates $100 million in annual cost savings. The company's other popular games include BioShock, Borderlands and NBA 2K. Zynga's titles also include CSR Racing, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells and Toon Blast.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of Take-Two's fiscal 2023, ending June 30. It still needs approval of both Take-Two and Zynga stockholders.

Shares of Zynga, based in San Francisco, jumped 52% to $9.14. Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, based in New York City, fell more than 8% to $150.66.

"Combining Zynga's expertise in mobile and next-generation platforms with Take-Two's best-in-class capabilities and intellectual property will enable us to further advance our mission to connect the world through games while achieving significant growth and synergies together," Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau said in a statement.

Take-Two chief executive Strauss Zelnick will continue to serve as CEO after the purchase is complete.