12-year-old NFL fan who lost his family in fire surprised with Super Bowl tickets

Atlanta Falcons star defensive end Grady Jarrett and the NFL had a touching surprise for a 12-year-old football fan whose family recently died in a house fire. They gave Taeden Johnson tickets to go to the Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Florida on Sunday.

During "CBS This Morning" on Friday, Jarrett said the NFL was giving two tickets to Johnson, who dreams of playing in the league and had never been to a game before.

"The NFL and the Falcons is going to take real good care of you this year," he said, leaving Johnson in shock. "You just have a memorable time."

#SUPERBOWL SURPRISE: Watch as the @AtlantaFalcons' @GradyJarrett surprises this 12-year-old fan with tickets to the @NFL #SBLV after he recently lost 3 of his family members in a house fire. pic.twitter.com/7HTnp9eWot — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 5, 2021

Johnson said, "I want to play in the NFL, too." Jarrett then shared some words of advice.

"Yes sir, you can do it," Jarrett said. "Gotta work hard. You can do it. Work hard, make sure you maintain those good grades. Just gotta believe yourself."

Last month, Johnson's mother, sister and grandmother were killed in a blaze in Athens, Georgia, CBS affiliate WSB-TV reported. Zac Hendrix, a former student at the University of Georgia and mentor of Johnson, set up a fundraiser to help with the boy's future expenses and college fund.

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards, who attended the University of Georgia, has called on fans to donate to the fundraiser. Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas also asked the public to help.

The organizers have since raised more than $200,000.