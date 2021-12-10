T-Mobile joins corporations paying at least $20 an hour

T-Mobile is now paying all of its 75,000 workers a minimum wage of $20 an hour, the wireless carrier said Friday.

The company's new nationwide minimum wage "is about inclusion, and we wanted to draw a line that ensures no employee is left behind," CEO Mike Sievert wrote in a blog post announcing the move.

T-Mobile's news coincides with data from the Labor Department showing the diminished value of pay to workers faced with the biggest jump in inflation in nearly four decades.

The vast majority of the company's employees already earn more than that base, Sievert wrote. T-Mobile declined to say how many people were impacted by the new base pay, which took effect at the start of December. T-Mobile previously followed federal and state rules, but did not previously have a minimum wage, a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in an email.

Callie Field, T-Mobile's chief customer experience officer, recently told Bloomberg News the company had lost a lot of its staff amid the pandemic and in the wake of its merger last year with Sprint. T-Mobile had hiked its base pay from $15 an hour to $20 in a bid to fill 5,000 jobs in the next 18 months, Field told the news service.

Sievert also gave a nod to the difficulty in hiring and retaining workers in the current environment, with hospitals, restaurants and farms among those contending with a dearth of workers. The company rolled out its increased minimum pay rate in its customer care group a few months ago, and went from getting 300 applications a week to 4,000. "A 1,200+% increase!" the CEO wrote.

T-Mobile joins a slew of companies that have increased wages in the face of nationwide labor shortages. Bank of America in October said it would pay its U.S. workforce at least $21 an hour.

The federal minimum wage, meantime, has not budged from $7.25 an hour for the past 12 years.