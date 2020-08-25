Farmer jailed in death of Arkansas jogger apparently joined group searching for her

A farmer was jailed without bond Monday on suspicion of capital murder, kidnapping and rape in the death and disappearance of a 25-year-old woman who was last seen out jogging in rural northeast Arkansas. Quake Lewellyn, 28, made his first court appearance Monday afternoon after he was arrested in the death of Sydney Sutherland, CBS affiliate KTHV reported.

Sutherland, who according to her Facebook page was a nurse, was last seen jogging near Newport, about 80 miles northeast of Little Rock. A body was found in the area Friday, and authorities confirmed Saturday that it was Sutherland.

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said Friday that Sutherland had known the person who was arrested but offered few details about what may have happened. Multiple outlets including People reported that Lewellyn joined a Facebook group dedicated to finding Sutherland after she went missing.

Judge Harold Ervin set a next court appearance for Oct. 1 for Lewellyn, of Jonesboro, who did not respond to reporters' questions as he arrived at the courthouse Monday.

In 2016, Quake and his father won the Jackson County Farm Family of the Year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

"I've always worked on the farm," he said at the time. "I began driving a yellow Ford … hauling seed for dad. We all have our own farms, but we help each other out."