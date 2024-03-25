The Sweet 16 NCAA teams playing in March Madness 2024
The opening weekend of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament was nothing short of thrilling, and March Madness lived up to its name, delivering several upsets and controversial endings. The field of 64 has now been narrowed down to the Sweet 16.
All four No. 1 seeds — the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Connecticut Huskies, the Houston Cougars and the Purdue Boilermakers — are still in contention. The lowest seed still competing is the No. 11 seed North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Which teams made it to the Sweet 16?
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Iowa State Cyclones
- NC State Wolfpack
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Arizona Wildcats
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Creighton Bluejays
- Duke Blue Devils
- Clemson Tigers
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- San Diego State Aztecs
- Houston Cougars
- University of Connecticut Huskies
What is the Sweet 16 bracket?
The tournament is divided into four regional brackets, with four teams remaining in each region.
In the East region:
No. 1 seed Connecticut vs. No. 5 San Diego State
No. 2 seed Iowa State vs. No. 3 seed Illinois
In the West region:
No. 1 seed North Carolina vs. No. 4 seed Alabama
No. 2 seed Arizona vs. No. 6 seed Clemson
In the South region:
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke
No. 2. seed Marquette vs. No. 11 seed NC State
In the Midwest region:
No. 1 seed Purdue vs. No. 5 seed Gonzaga
No. 2 seed Tennessee vs. No. 3 seed Creighton
Where are Sweet 16 games being played this year?
The Sweet 16 will be played in Boston, Dallas, Detroit and Los Angeles from March 28-31.
When will we know the Elite 8 teams?
We will know all the Elite 8 teams on the evening of Friday, March 29.