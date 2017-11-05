Witnesses say several people shot at church in Sutherland Springs, Texas

Multiple witnesses told CBS affiliate KENS that several people were shot at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told the Wilson County News that a man entered the church and opened fire. Tackitt said there were multiple casualties and fatalities.

Dana Fletcher, a business owner in the area, told CBS News she saw a "ton" of sheriff's vehicles and ambulances racing down the road. She said she doesn't know what happened but said there was heavy police presence and people were being airlifted from the scene.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted his condolences to those affected in the incident.

"Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon," Abbott tweeted Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.