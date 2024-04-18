Arrests at Columbia University as police move in on pro-Palestinian protesters

NEW YORK -- Police made arrests at Columbia University on Thursday at a makeshift encampment set up by pro-Palestinian protesters on the university's South Lawn.

As arrests were being made, some protesters were chanting "NYPD KKK."

In a letter, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik asked the NYPD to move in, writing "I have determined that the encampment and related disruptions pose a clear and present danger to the substantial functioning of the University."

"With great regret, we request the NYPD's help to remove these individuals," she wrote.

The NYPD brought in buses to hold those who were detained. So far, no one has been charged with a crime, NYPD said.

Shafik said all university students participating in the encampment are being suspended.

"I regret that all of these attempts to resolve the situation were rejected by the students involved. As a result, NYPD officers are now on campus and the process of clearing the encampment is underway," Shafik wrote in a statement to the Columbia community.

Demonstrations were taking place both on and off campus.

"Columbia is committed to allowing members of our community to engage in political expression – within established rules and with respect for the safety of all," Shafik wrote.

Demonstrations started on Wednesday before administrators locked down campus amid dueling protests between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups. Police said one person was arrested.

Protests intensified Thursday morning and more arrests were made as small pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place outside Columbia's campus gates.

Some demonstrators expressed discontent with how police handled the situation.

"There was no point of ever working with the police. Like every single step of the way, they were escalating it," a protester named Selena said.

A protester is taken into custody during dueling demonstrations between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel supporters outside of Columbia University in Manhattan on April 18, 2024 CBS2

According to protesters, police started detaining them for blocking the entrance to the subway, which they said was not the case.

"Not allowing us to exercise any of our rights," Selena said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many arrests were made Thursday.

Protests continue after Columbia's president testifies

Demonstrations began when Shafik testified Wednesday on Capitol Hill, where she was accused of failing to discipline students for antisemitic rhetoric.

"Columbia has shown over and over they don't care about students' rights, voices or safety," said Aidan Parisi, a pro-Palestinian protester.

"I'm scared to wear a Jewish star here. I've gotten very nasty antisemitic comments at me and I don't understand how this is accepted," Kim Silverman said.

The vast majority of Thursday morning's protesters were not Columbia students.