Stock markets rally on Biden's Super Tuesday showing

U.S. stocks surged in early trading on Wednesday after a strong Super Tuesday performance by former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seen by many investors as a more business-friendly candidate than Senator Bernie Sanders.

The Dow climbed more than 500 points, or 2%, to 26,410, shortly after markets opened to claw back much of its 2.9% drop on Tuesday. The S&P 500 stock index rose 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.2%.

"The race is not yet over, but immediate reaction is likely a relief rally as the tail risk of some of Sanders' policies will be seen as less likely today than last week," analysts at Raymond James wrote in a note.

Bond yields held near their record lows, suggesting that many investors remain nervous amid uncertainty about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was slightly below 1% — a record low — as investors seek refuge in safer assets.

First published on March 4, 2020

