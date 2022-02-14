The best and worst Super Bowl ads of 2022: Coinbase wins, Salesforce loses

The Super Bowl is the biggest event of the year for advertisers, who this year spent a reported $6.5 million for each 30-second airtime slot. With a typical audience of about 100 million U.S. viewers, the game is an opportunity to win over new customers and polish a brand's image.

This year, the game featured a new crop of advertisers: Cryptocurrency companies eager to broaden their appeal. There were also longtime marketers on view, such as beer makers like Budweiser and car companies including BMW and Nissan.

The winning ads reinforced their brand image with customers while also serving a dollop of creativity, according to marketing experts. Overall, this year's crop of Super Bowl ads aimed for the funny bone, with few somber or serious ads in the mix. Celebrities and nostalgia were also present in many of Sunday night's commercials.

"The Super Bowl featured positive, up-beat advertising," said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and co-lead of the school's Ad Review. "For the most part there was no mention of the pandemic, COVID or masks."

So which ads were the winners? The experts at the Kellogg School grade the ads on business-related metrics, such as whether the ad was memorable and unique as well as whether it ties into the brand's message.

The best ads this year included Coinbase, whose striking ad featured a QR code floating across the screen, Kellogg said. The ad, which dangled a free $15 Bitcoin giveaway, drove enough viewers to the Coinbase site that it was knocked it offline due to the influx of traffic.

Oh wow that was more popular than we expected, but don’t worry … we’re all still going to make it! Check your emails if you had a problem and sign up/see terms for our $15 BTC giveaway here → https://t.co/fKHisXZJJc #WAGMI pic.twitter.com/ie7VXPS2xy — Coinbase (@coinbase) February 14, 2022

Other top-ranked ads, based on Kellogg's assessment, included the celebrity-studded Uber Eats ad. That spot featured Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nick Braun from "Succession" as they tried to eat non-edible products like diapers and lightbulbs. The business school praised the ad for its strong branding and its clear message.

Two commercials earned the worst grade, an "F," from the Kellogg School: Salesforce and Taco Bell. The problems with those ads were that they failed to link to the brand. The Salesforce ad, for example, featured actor Matthew McConaughey as an astronaut who preaches that humanity should focus on improving life on Earth. The ad didn't tie back to Salesforce until the very end of the commercial.

Viewers, though, had differing opinions about the best ads in the game. According to the USA Today Ad Meter, which relies on votes from more than 100,000 viewers, the best ad was the Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage ad featuring Barbie's Dream House with actor Anna Kendrick and Barbie.

Consumers also had different views of the ads voted the best and worst by the Kellogg experts. For instance, the USA Today Ad Meter ranked the Salesforce ad as No. 36 out of 66 ads ranked in USA Today's Ad Meter ranking. Conversely, they also placed the Coinbase ad in the bottom spot, at No. 66.

Below are the ads, ranked from "A" to "F" by the Kellogg School.

A

Amazon Alexa

Avocados from Mexico

BMW

Coinbase

Doritos/Cheetos

Google Pixel 6

LAY'S

PLANTERS

Uber Eats

B

Booking.com

Bud Light Seltzer Soda

Carvana

Cue

Cutwater Spirits

Disney+

E*Trade

Expedia

FTX

Greenlight

Hellmann's

Irish Spring

Kia EV6

Meta

Michelob ULTRA

Netflix

NFL

Polestar

Pringles

Rakuten

Rocket Mortgage

Sam's Club

T-Mobile Internet

Toyota Tundra

TurboTax

Verizon

Vroom

C

Amazon

Amazon Prime Video

AMC+

Budweiser

Chevy Silverado

DraftKings

eToro

Gillette

Hologic

Independent Restaurant Coalition

Intuit

Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer

Nissan

Peacock

Planet Fitness

Squarespace

T-Mobile

Turkish Airlines

Wallbox

WeatherTech

D

AT&T Fiber

Bud Light NEXT

Ceasars Sportsbook

crypto.com

General Motors

Monday.com

Toyota

Universal Orlando

F

Salesforce

Taco Bell

—With reporting by the Associated Press.