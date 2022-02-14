Live

The best and worst Super Bowl ads of 2022: Coinbase wins, Salesforce loses

By Aimee Picchi

/ MoneyWatch

The Super Bowl is the biggest event of the year for advertisers, who this year spent a reported $6.5 million for each 30-second airtime slot. With a typical audience of about 100 million U.S. viewers, the game is an opportunity to win over new customers and polish a brand's image. 

This year, the game featured a new crop of advertisers: Cryptocurrency companies eager to broaden their appeal. There were also longtime marketers on view, such as beer makers like Budweiser and car companies including BMW and Nissan. 

The winning ads reinforced their brand image with customers while also serving a dollop of creativity, according to marketing experts. Overall, this year's crop of Super Bowl ads aimed for the funny bone, with few somber or serious ads in the mix. Celebrities and nostalgia were also present in many of Sunday night's commercials.

"The Super Bowl featured positive, up-beat advertising," said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and co-lead of the school's Ad Review. "For the most part there was no mention of the pandemic, COVID or masks."

So which ads were the winners? The experts at the Kellogg School grade the ads on business-related metrics, such as whether the ad was memorable and unique as well as whether it ties into the brand's message. 

The best ads this year included Coinbase, whose striking ad featured a QR code floating across the screen, Kellogg said. The ad, which dangled a free $15 Bitcoin giveaway, drove enough viewers to the Coinbase site that it was knocked it offline due to the influx of traffic. 

Other top-ranked ads, based on Kellogg's assessment, included the celebrity-studded Uber Eats ad. That spot featured Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nick Braun from "Succession" as they tried to eat non-edible products like diapers and lightbulbs. The business school praised the ad for its strong branding and its clear message. 

Uber Don't Eats by Uber Eats on YouTube

Two commercials earned the worst grade, an "F," from the Kellogg School: Salesforce and Taco Bell. The problems with those ads were that they failed to link to the brand. The Salesforce ad, for example, featured actor Matthew McConaughey as an astronaut who preaches that humanity should focus on improving life on Earth. The ad didn't tie back to Salesforce until the very end of the commercial. 

"The New Frontier" Salesforce Super Bowl Ad | Join #TeamEarth w/ Matthew McConaughey & Salesforce by Salesforce on YouTube

Viewers, though, had differing opinions about the best ads in the game. According to the USA Today Ad Meter, which relies on votes from more than 100,000 viewers, the best ad was the Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage ad featuring Barbie's Dream House with actor Anna Kendrick and Barbie.

Consumers also had different views of the ads voted the best and worst by the Kellogg experts. For instance, the USA Today Ad Meter ranked the Salesforce ad as No. 36 out of 66 ads ranked in USA Today's Ad Meter ranking. Conversely, they also placed the Coinbase ad in the bottom spot, at No. 66.

Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage | Super Bowl LVI | Dream House with Anna Kendrick and Barbie by Rocket Mortgage on YouTube

Below are the ads, ranked from "A" to "F" by the Kellogg School. 

A

Amazon Alexa

Avocados from Mexico

BMW

Coinbase

Doritos/Cheetos

Google Pixel 6

LAY'S

PLANTERS

Uber Eats

B

Booking.com 

Bud Light Seltzer Soda 

Carvana 

Cue 

Cutwater Spirits 

Disney+ 

E*Trade 

Expedia 

FTX 

Greenlight 

Hellmann's 

Irish Spring 

Kia EV6 

Meta 

Michelob ULTRA 

Netflix 

NFL 

Polestar 

Pringles 

Rakuten 

Rocket Mortgage 

Sam's Club 

T-Mobile Internet 

Toyota Tundra 

TurboTax 

Verizon 

Vroom

C

Amazon 

Amazon Prime Video 

AMC+ 

Budweiser 

Chevy Silverado 

DraftKings 

eToro 

Gillette 

Hologic 

Independent Restaurant Coalition 

Intuit 

Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer 

Nissan 

Peacock 

Planet Fitness 

Squarespace 

T-Mobile 

Turkish Airlines 

Wallbox 

WeatherTech

D

AT&T Fiber 

Bud Light NEXT 

Ceasars Sportsbook 

crypto.com 

General Motors 

Monday.com 

Toyota 

Universal Orlando

F

Salesforce 

Taco Bell

—With reporting by the Associated Press.

