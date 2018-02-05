Super Bowl ad winners and losers

The Super Bowl is a high-stakes game for advertisers, with dozens of brands spending $5 million each for 30 seconds of air time and relying on humor, emotion and shock to win over viewers.

So who won in Sunday's championship game for advertisers? There was one clear winner, experts say: Amazon.com (AMZN). The online retailing giant, advertising for the first time during the Super Bowl, won over viewers and ad experts with its humorous take on what could happen if Alexa lost her voice and celebrities stepped in as substitutes.

Advertisers shell out millions for a few seconds of airtime during the Super Bowl because it's one of the few events where viewers look forward to watching the ads. Even better, it regularly draws more than 100 million viewers, typically making it the most-watched broadcast of the year.

This year, advertisers mostly played it safe, relying on humor and sentiment to get their brand messages across. Yet that doesn't mean there weren't losers during Sunday's game.

A Ram truck ad that used an audio recording of Martin Luther King, Jr. delivering a speech drew considerable backlash, with viewers criticizing it for exploiting the late civil rights icon to sell trucks. The ad earned a "C" grade from the Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review.

"Tide was funny and Mountain Dew and Doritos did a nice job of standing out, but overall the ads were all really tame," said Kellogg professor Derek D. Rucker. "Politics, sex, religion -- they were out of the picture."

I don't care if MLK family authorized the Ram ad (they probably did) The ad was gross and exploitative. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 5, 2018

He added, "The only one where you saw a little bit of this was the Ram ad. They were trying to be safe, but took a really important topic and used it the wrong way."

Other ads that missed the mark include Squarespace and T-Mobile, with Rucker criticizing their "questionable positioning and unclear calls to action."

Amazon's ad -- called "Alexa Loses Her Voice" -- earned the top score from the USA Today Ad Meter as well as an "A" grade from the Kellogg School, which bases its score on marketing goals such as whether the commercials offer a strong link to the brand's message.

Please don't tell me I just watched a Dodge Ram ad using an MLK sermon on service. Please. #superbowl #Mlk — John Fea (@JohnFea1) February 5, 2018

Tide's series of advertisements also scored well, according to the Kellogg School. The commercial featured David Harbour, one of the stars of "Stranger Things," and a very meta-approach to advertising. The detergent, which had an ad in every quarter, posited that every ad with clean clothes could be a Tide ad. And its own ads pretended to be marketing another product -- like a car or beer -- before Harbour revealed that the spot was actually a detergent ad.

Another winner was the NFL's "Touchdown Celebrations to Come," which featured Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. and Landon Collins and a "Dirty Dancing" homage.

I’m still laughing out loud at the @Amazon #Alexa ad. Funny all through but HILARIOUS when we got to Anthony Hopkins. 😂😂😂 #BrandBowl52 #SuperBowlLII — Kirsten Jensen (@NextKirsten) February 5, 2018

Below are the Kellogg School's grades, from 'A' to 'F', for ads that ran during Super Bowl 52.

A

Amazon

Mountain Dew

Doritos

Avocados from Mexico

Tide

Wendy's

B

M&Ms

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans

Budweiser

Sprint

Groupon

Australia Tourism

Jeep

Pringles

Verizon

Bud Light

Hyundai

Pepsi

eTrade

Water.org/Stella Artois

Wix

C

Universal

Turkish Airlines

ZzzQuil

Modelo

Febreze

Toyota

Michelob Ultra

RAM

Coke

Kraft

Turbotax

Lexus

KIA Stinger

Intuit

Monster

Persil

D

Skechers

Advocate Health Care

Blacture

Heroes Arena

WeatherTech

F

Squarespace

T-Mobile