DoorDash's Super Bowl ad is a sweepstakes giving away everything advertised during the game — from a BMW to mayo

DoorDash's Super Bowl ad is making a singularly large play this year, with its 30-second spot dangling a sweepstakes that offers one viewer the chance to win everything — yes, everything, from a 30-pound tub of mayonnaise to a BMW vehicle — that is advertised during the championship game.

That's no small order, given that the Super Bowl is advertising's biggest annual event, with about 60 to 70 advertisers vying to impress a television audience of more than 100 million viewers. Advertisers this year are paying $7 million for 30 seconds of air time during the championship game, according to trade publication Advertising Age.

DoorDash's sweepstakes approach is striking because the delivery service is parlaying off of other marketers' messages, promising viewers that they could have a chance to win everything that's advertised during the February 11 game, which will feature the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers. So far, the advertiser list includes companies such as BMW, Doritos, Dove, Kia, M&M, Popeyes and Volkswagen.

A teaser for the sweepstakes says that entrants have the chance to win "all the snacks" and "every automobile" advertised during the game, among other products.

The sweepstakes also has a marketing message, given that the promotion ties into DoorDash's service of delivering products to customers' doors.

"We believe there's no better way to showcase what's possible with DoorDash than literally delivering all the Big Game ads to one lucky winner," said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, chief marketing officer of DoorDash, in a statement.

The estimated value of the products and services is $480,000, according to DoorDash.

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on CBS — the parent company of CBS News, and on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+.

When does the DoorDash sweepstakes begin?

The sweepstakes begins on February 11 after the Super Bowl kicks off, which should be around 3:30 p.m. PST/6:30 p.m. EST, and will end the same day at 11:59 p.m. PST, according to DoorDash.

Are Dashers eligible to enter?

The contest is open to U.S. legal residents of the 50 U.S. states or Washington, D.C. who are at least 21 years old and who aren't employees of DoorDash.

However, DoorDash's delivery workers, or Dashers, are eligible to participate in the sweepstakes, the company said.

How do you enter the sweepstakes?

DoorDash says you'll have to watch the Super Bowl on February 11 and keep an eye out for its ad, which will include "a lengthy promotional code" that entrants will have to enter correctly at the sweepstakes website.

After hitting enter, the entrant will be asked to provide their name, email and phone number, which counts as one entry. Each viewer is only allowed one entry. If you enter the promo code incorrectly, you may get another chance to correct the code, the rules say.

If no one enters the promo code correctly, DoorDash will hold a "second chance drawing," it said.

What are the odds of winning?

Right now, there are no odds because it will depend on how many correct entries DoorDash receives on February 11.

When will the winner get the prize?

DoorDash said the sweepstakes administrator will randomly pick an entry on Monday, February 12, with the winner being notified on that same afternoon.

What will the winner receive?

The list is still growing, but DoorDash estimates the value of the items at $480,000.

It won't be able to provide some products that will be advertised, such as alcohol, prescription drugs, insurance products and gambling, but plans to provide stand-in products instead. For instance, instead of providing Coors Light beer, it will give the winner a cornhole game.

The winnings could include up to 6 vehicles that could be advertised in the game. Currently, there are at least four automobile makers who are known to have Super Bowl spots, including:

BWW, with its 2024 BMW i5 All-Electric

Kia, with its all-electric EV9

Toyota, with the 2024 Toyota Tacoma

Volkswagen (model not yet known)

Additionally, DoorDash said the prize will include:

1,000 Popeyes chicken wings

24 Dove beauty bars

20 packages of family-sized Oreos

720 Reese's peanut butter cups

A Kawasaki off-road vehicle

80 Drumstick dessert cones

A 30-pound bucket of mayo

25 cans of Pringles