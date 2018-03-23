Sunday: Warner, Ernst, and Parkland students

To the relief of lawmakers on Capitol Hill, before a looming government shutdown tonight, President Trump begrudgingly signed Friday a massive $1.3 trillion spending package passed just hours before by Congress.

While the package raised funding for an array of military and domestic programs, supported by both Republicans and Democrats, many -- including the president -- expressed frustration at goals left by the wayside, including any language to address the status of the so-called Dreamer immigrants.

Now as lawmakers prepare to leave the capital for the weekend, the first of thousands expected to rally Saturday in support of gun control are beginning to arrive in Washington. Launched in the wake of the deadly Florida school shooting, organizers hope the event will reach the historic proportions of protests not seen since the Vietnam era and re-energize already fading legislative vigor behind measures to address mass shootings.

Also this week, shakeups in the president's inner circle continued with the departures of John Dowd, the former lead lawyer for the president in the special counsel's Russia probe, and H.R. McMaster, the former National Security Advisor.

The replacement of Dowd with former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova raised questions of a change in strategy. Former key Trump aide Steve Bannon said diGenova was a sign the president was "going to war." And, the replacement of McMaster with hawkish former U.N. ambassador John Bolton raised fears of more hard-line policies. Bolton once floated the possibility of a U.S. first strike against North Korea and Iran.

And on Thursday, the focus of the controversy over Cambridge Analytica's misuse of data from millions of Facebook users shifted to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Congressional committees called on social media executives to testify after reports Cambridge Analytica, which has boasted of being integral to the president's campaign, allegedly gathered data under false pretenses.

Moderator Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) will discuss all that and more this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

We'll speak first with:

Sen. Mark Warner (@MarkWarner), D-Virginia



(@MarkWarner), D-Virginia Sen. Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst), R-Iowa



We'll talk also with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas involved in the pro-gun control rally on Saturday:

Jaclyn Corin



Ryan Deitsch



Emma Gonzalez



Cameron Kasky



Delaney Tarr



We'll hear also from a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas who is speaking out in support of gun rights and school safety:

Kyle Kashuv

And as always, we'll bring together our Politics Panel to break down another busy news week. This week, we'll hear from:

Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie), Slate and CBS News Political Analyst



(@jbouie), Slate and CBS News Political Analyst Anne Gearan (@agearan), The Washington Post



(@agearan), The Washington Post Michael Gerson (@MJGerson), The Washington Post



(@MJGerson), The Washington Post Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller), The Associated Press



