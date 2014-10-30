Bob's Blog: Midterm elections around the corner

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - With the midterm elections just days away, all eyes are on the close House, Gubernatorial and Senate races across the country. Will Republicans manage to win control of the Senate this year? Polling shows us that Republicans have a slight edge, but Democrats could hold on to control. Whatever happens, I think we can expect another two years of gridlock in Washington.

This Sunday on "Face The Nation," we'll talk to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky, the rising GOP star and Tea Party conservative. He's had a busy campaign season, stumping for candidates in Georgia, North Carolina and other key states, and we'll ask him about what a Republican-controlled Senate could accomplish. We'll also talk about his presidential aspirations, and whether he'll run in 2016.

We'll also be joined by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. She'll provide the Democratic Party perspective - they might go from the Senate majority to minority for the first time since 2006.

CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto and CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes will also join us Sunday morning for the latest on several very close races across the country.

Finally, we have an all-star panel lined up with Jonathan Martin of The New York Times, Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal, Tavis Smiley of PBS, Mark Halperin of Bloomberg Politics and Kim Strassel of The Wall Street Journal. There's a lot to talk about.