Sunday: Pompeo, Mattis, Coons

An American soldier was killed this week in a Taliban suicide car bombing in Kabul, becoming the fourth U.S. service member killed in just over two weeks in Afghanistan.

The deadly attacks come as the U.S. is trying to negotiate a peace agreement with the Taliban in Qatar. U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad returned to Qatar unexpectedly on Friday to continue talks with the Taliban after announcing earlier in the week they had reached an agreement "in principle" and the deal only needed approval from the Trump administration.

And on Tuesday, the Pentagon formally authorized the transfer of $3.7 billion in military funding for the construction of approximately 175 miles of barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border, a signature campaign promise for the president.

127 current Department of Defense projects — both overseas and domestic — are expected to be affected by the move.

In other news, after decimating parts of the Bahamas for 48 hours, Hurricane Dorian weakened to a Category 1 storm early Friday before making landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Search and rescue missions continue in the Bahamas, while at least 30 people have been killed and thousands are still missing.

And as the third Democratic presidential debate approaches, 10 candidates are preparing to take the stage.

This marks the first debate of the Democratic primary that will take place on just one night. The candidates who qualified include Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

Those who didn't make the September 12 debate stage in Houston will have another chance to qualify in October.

