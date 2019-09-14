Sunday: Omar, Schiff, Cuccinelli, Rice, Power

The Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a major legal triumph on Wednesday by allowing temporary nation-wide enforcement of a new rule that prevents most Central American migrants from seeking asylum in the United States.

The shift, which reverses decades of U.S. policy, will deny asylum to anyone who passes through Mexico and other countries on the way to the U.S. without applying for protection in those nations.

The president hailed the decision as a "BIG United States Supreme Court WIN for the border on Asylum!"

BIG United States Supreme Court WIN for the Border on Asylum! https://t.co/9Ka00qK1Ob — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

Administration officials claim the rule will help curb "forum shopping," a term they have used to accuse migrants of preferring to seek asylum in the U.S. rather than in the countries along their journey.

But immigrant advocates say the policy ignores U.S. and international refugee law because it would force countless vulnerable migrants and asylum seekers to return to places where they will not be able to find adequate protection.

In another major shift in U.S. policy, the Trump administration will not be granting temporary protection status to people who fled the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian destroyed parts of the country.

Just over a week after the Category 5 storm devastated the islands, thousands of people there are left without food or shelter and 1,300 are still missing.

"I don't want to allow people that weren't supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States including some very bad people," the president told reporters on the White House South Lawn Tuesday.

In other news, the House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to formalize their impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Having referred to his committee's actions as an "impeachment inquiry" in the past, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler addressed ongoing confusion over the semantics of his committee's intentions.

"This committee is engaged in an investigation that will allow us to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment with respect to President Trump. Some call this process an impeachment inquiry. Some call it an impeachment investigation. There is no legal difference between these terms, and I no longer care to argue about the nomenclature," he wrote.

Though at least 134 House Democrats now support opening an impeachment inquiry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has continued to urge her colleagues to pursue other means to holding the president and administration accountable.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

We'll talk to from Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, (@Ilhan), who is a Somalian refugee. This will be her first network one-on-one interview.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, (@RepAdamSchiff) will join us to discuss House Democrats' efforts on impeachment.

We'll hear from Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Director of U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, (@USCISCuccinelli) about the administration's new asylum policy.

We'll also sit down with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice), author of a new book, "To Build a Better World: Choices to End the Cold War and Create a Global Commonwealth."

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) will join us to discuss her new book, "The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir."



Meteorologist and CBS News Climate & Weather Contributor Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) will join us as we launch our special network "Eye on Earth" series, as part of a Covering Climate Now joint initiative with 250 news outlets worldwide.

On TV, the radio, and streaming online, don't miss "Face the Nation" this Sunday! Click here for your local listings.



And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram.