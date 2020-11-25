"Sunday Morning" primetime: "The Pet Project" (Nov. 27)

Jane Pauley hosts a one-hour primetime special celebrating America's love of animals in all shapes and sizes, airing Friday, November 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and CBS All Access.
Keeping pets all in the family
Three out of four dog- and cat-owners consider their pets to be members of the family. And there are benefits to sharing our homes with animals: scientific research has demonstrated pet ownership is good for your health. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at the bonds between pets and their pet parents, and how pet ownership feeds a nearly $100-billion-a-year industry.
Viral pet videos that melt hearts
Internet videos of pets and animals are more than just fun; they can also inspire. Correspondent David Pogue looks at the evolution of animal videos.
Carrying on the legacy of Steve Irwin
The family of Steve Irwin is continuing the life mission of the "Crocodile Hunter" star, with their zoo and hospital aimed at protecting wildlife, and a TV series educating the public about the wonders of the animal world. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Steve's kids, Bindi and Robert Irwin; their mom, Terri; and Bindi's new husband, Chandler Powell, about their unusual family business.
When our pets look like us
For so many dog owners, pets are not only best friends and trusted companions, they are, in some ways, reflections of their best selves – literally. Correspondent Nancy Giles checks out some human and animal look-alikes.
All the presidents' pets: JFK's canine détente
President John F. Kennedy's family hosted a large number of pets, including dogs, a cat, hamsters and a pony. When Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev presented a gift to the Kennedys – a glamorous dog named Pushinka, whose parents were Soviet space dogs – it set tongues (and tails) wagging. Correspondent Mo Rocca reports.
The giant panda cub, born in August at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., is a star attraction, with an online audience via the zoo's "Panda Cam." Correspondent Rita Braver reports on the birth of Xiao Qi Ji (whose name means "little miracle" in Chinese), and the shared efforts of China and the United States to protect a threatened species.
Michael J. Fox and his pal, Gus
Gus, a "Great Dane-ish" mutt, has been by Michael J. Fox's side about half as long as the "Back to the Future" actor has been battling Parkinson's disease, and figures prominently in Fox's new book, "No Time Like the Future." Fox talked with correspondent Lee Cowan about the special bond between human and dog.
All the presidents' pets: Calvin Coolidge's White House raccoon
President Calvin Coolidge and the first lady were known animal lovers, and received many unusual animals as gifts. One in particular, a raccoon, made its mark as perhaps the last exotic pet to live at the White House. Mo Rocca reports.
Pet cloning: Man's best friend, again
When their 12-year-old dog Marley was diagnosed with cancer, the Tschirhart family couldn't bear to say goodbye. So, they turned to ViaGen Pets, of Austin, Texas, a company that has cloned hundreds of pets for a multitude of grateful owners. Correspondent Tracy Smith checks out what the right amount of love, science and money can bring to an animal lover.
All the presidents' pets: The Roosevelts' menagerie
President Teddy Roosevelt's six children grew up with no fewer than 40 animals, from dogs, ponies and guinea pigs to a one-legged rooster. Mo Rocca visits historic Sagamore Hill, the Roosevelt family retreat in Long Island, New York, for a look at their collection of animals worthy of an ark.
Musical Sign-Off
You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!