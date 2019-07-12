Sunday: Morgan, Durbin, Johnson, Bridenstine

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will conduct a nationwide operation this Sunday targeting thousands of undocumented migrant families across the country.

President Trump confirmed the raids to reporters on Friday, saying, "there's nothing to be secret about."

"It starts on Sunday and they're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries or they're going to take criminals out, put them in prison, or put them in prison in the countries they came from. We're focused on criminals as much as we can before we do anything else," the president said.

The raids come amid increasing scrutiny over conditions at migrant detention centers.

The Democratic-led House Oversight and Reform Committee held a hearing on Friday on the treatment of migrants at the southern border after releasing a report which revealed that children who were separated from their parents in the spring of 2018 are still in U.S. custody.

"The Committee's investigation of the Trump Administration's child separations has revealed harm inflicted on children beyond what was previously known, has refuted the Administration's justification for this cruel policy, and has confirmed the ongoing trauma inflicted by these separations," the report said.

Four Democratic Congresswomen who recently visited the border facility in Clint, Texas, testified to the panel about what they saw.

In a passionate testimony, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), said the "cruelty" at the border is "manufactured" by the president's policies.

She said the worst part of her visit was that "there were American flags hanging all over these facilities."

In other news, this week marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. CBS News' network-wide coverage will feature live broadcasts from the Kennedy Space Center and a CBS News Primetime Special, "Man on the Moon."

