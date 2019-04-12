Sunday: Conway, Durbin, Booker, Parscale

A senior White House official told CBS News on Friday that the Trump administration "floated" a proposal to release immigrant detainees into "sanctuary cities."

"This was just a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion," the official said.

However, the president confirmed that his administration is strongly "looking at the possibility" on Friday:

"California certainly is always saying, 'Oh, we want more people.' And they want more people in their sanctuary cities. Well, we'll give them more people. We can give them a lot. We can give them an unlimited supply. And let's see if they're so happy. They say, 'We have open arms.' They're always saying they have open arms. Let's see if they have open arms."

One of the sanctuary cities mentioned as a possible target was San Francisco, which is in House Speaker Pelosi's district.

Pelosi blasted the idea as "just another notion that is unworthy of the presidency of the United States and disrespectful of the challenges that we face as a country, as a people, to address who we are: a nation of immigrants."

The back-and-forth over the sanctuary cities proposal comes amid a broader shakeup at the Department of Homeland Security, with the president pushing out embattled Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and withdrawing a key border enforcement nominee as part of his vow to go in a "tougher direction" on immigration policy.

Meanwhile, as the Democratic field of candidates continues to grow, the president's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, told moderator Margaret Brennan he's "not worried" about any of the declared contestants in an interview that will air on Sunday.

"I think they're going to beat up each other so much. I'm expecting another fifteen I think by next weekend, it seems like," he told Brennan.

And as anticipation over special counsel Mueller's report lingers, Attorney General Barr told Congress he plans to release the redacted report "within a week."

In his testimony earlier this week, Barr also said he thinks "spying did occur" on the Trump campaign in 2016.

The president re-affirmed his attorney general's claim, saying, "there was absolutely spying into my campaign. I'll go a step further-- in my opinion, it was illegal spying, unprecedented spying."

.@realDonaldTrump said Attorney General Barr's answer to Congress yesterday about spying in the Trump campaign “was a very accurate one." “There was absolutely spying into my campaign. I'll go a step further-- in my opinion, it was illegal spying, unprecedented spying.” pic.twitter.com/pMQgk0zUyj — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 11, 2019



