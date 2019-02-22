Sunday: Blunt, Markey, Inslee, Lujan Grisham, Kinzinger

After notching seven guilty pleas and charges for 34 individuals, special counsel Robert Mueller's probe is showing signs of wrapping up after dominating some 21 months of headlines and speculation.

"I think the only people who are still hung up on it are Democrats and the media," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Friday, after predicting on "Fox & Friends" that the investigation could be "coming to a conclusion."

"I think the public did move on a long time ago," Sanders added.

But Mueller's fate notwithstanding, fierce scrutiny of President Trump and his associates appears far from over.

Congress is preparing for three days of long-awaited hearings with Michael Cohen next week, including widely anticipated public testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The former Trump fixer will also testify in a closed door hearing before the House Intelligence Committee which has launched its own wide-ranging probe of the president. And beyond Capitol Hill, Trump associates are still mired in criminal cases and multiple investigations have been launched into the 2016 presidential inaugural committee.

Trump reportedly wanted a loyalist to oversee Michael Cohen investigation

In the Vietnamese capital city, Hanoi, American and North Korean diplomats are meeting ahead of President Trump's historic second rendezvous with Kim Jong Un. Despite Kim's pledge for "complete denuclearization," the two leaders' first summit yielded few concrete steps towards disarming the regime. President Trump now faces broad skepticism headed into his Feb. 27-28 meeting, including from his own intelligence chiefs.

At the Vatican, top Catholic officials have gathered for a landmark four-day sex abuse summit. The gathering comes after decades of scandals that have roiled the church across multiple continents. Pope Francis called on those gathered to seize the opportunity to "transform this evil into a chance for understanding and purification."

And along the U.S.-Mexico border, construction began this week on wall repairs that President Trump trumpeted as progresstowards his long-promised barrier. After declaring a national emergency last week, the administration has sought to aggressively redirect funds towards wall construction.

THE WALL IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/exUJCiITsz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

But states and organizations have filed a myriad of lawsuits seeking to block the president's move on constitutional grounds. And House Democrats on Friday introduced a resolution to undo the order. The chamber will vote on the measure Tuesday, setting up a conundrum for Senate Republicans apprehensive to rebuke the president.

"The president is not above the law in any way," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday, on a call with reporters. "This action that he is taken, he is circumventing the constitution."

