Summer movie preview 2018: What to see in July and August

Summer movies are already breaking box office records in the U.S., bringing in more than $1.2 billion in ticket sales in June – up 19 percent compared to the same month last year. Fandango managing editor Erik Davis joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss some of the summer's most highly-anticipated films including "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," "Crazy Rich Asians," "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and more.

A superhero movie for the whole family: "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

"I love it. 'Ant-Man' is Marvel Studios' most family-friendly franchise," Davis said. "I have a lot of parents on my block who didn't take their kids to see 'Infinity War' or 'Black Panther' 'cause they were a little bit more intense. This one you can bring the whole family to. It's light, it's breezy, it's got a fun story. Evangeline Lilly the first female superhero in the title of a Marvel Studios movie and she steals the show."

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" opens on July 6, 2018

The perfect summer movie: "Mission: Impossible - Fallout"

"There's no one of Tom Cruise's status who literally risks his life to make these movies, to give the audience something they've never seen before on a big screen. For this movie, this guy jumped out of a plane 100 times to tape for this three-minute skydiving sequence, got his helicopter pilot's license just so he could be the one flying the helicopter for a wild chase sequence. You know, they deliver everything, the thrills, the chills, the humor. It's got a nice ensemble cast. There's a mystery to it. These movies, in my opinion, are the perfect summer movies," Davis said.

"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" opens on July 27, 2018

Inspired by a true story: "BlacKkKlansman"

"Most fascinating thing about this, it's based on a real story, an absurd story of this black cop in the early 70s who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. He went undercover. … John David Washington, Denzel Washington's son, plays him in this movie. His name's Ron Stallworth. He teams up with a white cop [played by] Adam Driver who's the physical embodiment of this character they create. And they actually thwart some pretty heavy acts of violence that are being planned by the Klan. It's very funny. It's got that absurdist humor to it but, of course, it's Spike Lee, so it's going to draw some parallels to today's times," Davis said.

"BlacKkKlansman" opens on August 10, 2018

Summer's "sleeper hit": "Crazy Rich Asians"

"I think it could be the sleeper hit of this summer. You know, it's got these lush, lavish production values. It's colorful, visually stunning. It's got a lot of music to it – it's a musical movie but it's not a musical. It reminds me in that way of like a 'Dirty Dancing.' You know how 'Dirty Dancing' is the kind of film where you've seen it a thousand times, every time it's on cable you can't not watch it? I think 'Crazy Rich Asians' is going to be that film for a lot of people," Davis said.

"Crazy Rich Asians" opens on August 15, 2018