Suicide rates increased from 2020 to 2022 with firearms as the leading means, data shows

New data shows the suicide rate increased between 2020 and 2022, with firearms as the leading means, despite an age-adjusted decline in suicide rates from 2018 to 2020.

In the report, released Thursday from the National Center for Health Statistics, data showed suicide was the 11th leading cause of death for all ages in the United States in 2022.

"The rate in 2022, which was the same as the rate in 2018, marks the highest age-adjusted suicide rate in the United States since 1941," the report noted.

When examining more specific age groups, the ranking changes. For people ages 10 to 14 and 20 to 34, suicide was the second leading cause of death. For people ages 15 to 19, suicide was the third leading cause.

The report also looked at changes across sex and means of suicide.

For women 25 and older, suicide rates generally increased between 2020 and 2022. In the same time frame, rates decreased for boys aged 10 to 14 and 15 to 24 but generally increased for older age groups.

"The suicide rate for males was three to four times the rate for females across the period," the report added.

For males and females in 2022, firearm-related suicide was the leading means of suicide, with rates generally increasing since 2006 and 2007, respectively.

Previously, between 2002 and 2015, poisoning was the leading means of suicide for females. Suffocation-related suicide decreased slightly for both males and females from 2020 to 2022.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.