Sudan protests could be poised to topple dictator Omar al-Bashir

Omar al-Bashir has ruled over Sudan for 30 years since seizing power in a coup.

One of the world's most enduring dictators, he is a pariah in many nations and is wanted by an international court for war crimes committed in Darfur.

His security forces have attacked protesters, led by women, for weeks, but there are signs he may finally be caving in to the pressure.

The Sudanese armed forces were to deliver an "important statement" on Thursday and were asking the nation to "wait for it," state TV reported, raising expectations that one of the world's most enduring dictator could be poised to step down, or be ousted. The military's statement was promised after nearly four months of anti-government protests demanding the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir.

It was the first sign after weeks of a violent security crackdown on protesters that al-Bashir might be forced to relinquish power after 30 years of rule.

Pan-Arab TV networks carried unconfirmed reports that al-Bashir had stepped down and that top ruling party officials were being arrested. The whereabouts of the autocratic leader, who is a pariah in many countries and is also wanted by the international war crimes tribunal for atrocities in Darfur, were not immediately known.

Organizers of the protests urged masses to converge and join an ongoing sit-in that has been underway in the capital, Khartoum, since the weekend.

Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they gather at night during a demonstration in front of the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on April 10, 2019. Getty

They issued a statement vowing to remain in the streets until the "regime steps down completely and power is handed to a civilian transitional government."

Thousands of protesters, including women carrying their children, were seen making their way on Thursday toward the military headquarters, clapping and ululating, many flashing "V'' for victory. Women have played a crucial, leading role in the protest movement against al-Bashir.

CBS News spoke to one Sudanese woman who returned to her native country from New York last year to join the uprising, only to find herself imprisoned.

There were also unconfirmed reports that the airport in the Sudanese capital had been closed.

Ahead of the statement, Sudanese radio played military marches and patriotic music as the TV said there will be an "important statement from the armed forces after a while, wait for it."

Violent crackdown

The development followed deadly clashes between Sudanese security forces and protesters holding a large anti-government sit-in outside the military's headquarters Khartoum, which also include a presidential residence. There were several attempts to break up the sit-in, leaving 22 dead since Saturday.

On Tuesday, Sudanese security forces tried again to disperse the sit-in, which began over the weekend, killing at least 14 people, activists behind the demonstration said. The government said 11 died. The fatalities so far have included five soldiers who protest organizers said were defending the sit-in.

The months of protests have plunged Sudan into its worst crisis in years. The demonstrations initially erupted last December with rallies against a spiraling economy, but quickly escalated into calls for an end to embattled al-Bashir's rule.

Sudanese protesters take part in an anti-government demonstration in Khartoum, Feb. 14, 2019. Getty

Security forces have responded to the protest movement with a fierce crackdown, killing dozens. Al-Bashir banned unauthorized public gatherings and granted sweeping powers to the police since imposing a state of emergency last month. Security forces have used tear gas, rubber bullets, live ammunition and batons against demonstrators.

Not Sudan's first uprising

On Saturday, marches in Khartoum marked the 34th anniversary of the overthrow of former President al-Nimeiri in a bloodless coup. It was one of the largest turnouts in the current wave of unrest.

The military removed Nimeiri after a popular uprising in 1985. It quickly handed over power to an elected government. The dysfunctional administration lasted only a few years until al-Bashir -- a career army officer -- allied with Islamist hard-liners and toppled it in a coup in 1989.

Since the current protests began Dec. 19, the military has stated its support for the country's "leadership" and pledged to protect the people's "achievements" -- without mentioning al-Bashir by name.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir chairs a meeting of leaders of some political parties in the capital Khartoum, March 7, 2019. Getty

Army troops have deployed to protect vital state installations but have not tried to stop protests and, in some cases, appeared to offer a measure of protection for the demonstrators.

All that raised the possibility that what was playing out in Khartoum on Thursday was a military takeover and removal of al-Bashir.