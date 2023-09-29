Watch live: State of Emergency in effect as storm brings flooding, damage to New York City and beyond

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley as Friday's strong storm has brought flooding and damage across the area.

Significant flooding was reported throughout parts of Brooklyn and beyond. Parked cars were seen partially submerged in water. Some sidewalks were submerged.

I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region.



Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 29, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to hold a briefing on the storm at around 11 a.m. We will bring that to you live on CBS News New York and WCBS-TV.

By 10:30 a.m., more than four inches of water had fallen in Central Park.

My team & I are aware of widespread flooding & dangerous conditions across BK. Like many NYers, we’ve spent our mornings stranded on subways & buses, but we’re in communication w/ the offices of the Mayor & Governor & monitoring where conditions are worst. We’ll provide updates. — Antonio Reynoso (@BKBPReynoso) September 29, 2023

Reports of damage and flooding were numerous across the city.

Around 8:30 a.m., emergency responders were on the scene of a partial roof collapse at a warehouse in Lexington Avenue between Classon and Franklin Avenues in Brooklyn. Fortunately all workers at the warehouse were accounted for, according to the FDNY.

In Windsor Terrace, the FDNY said firefighters rescued a person in danger of drowning in a basement of an apartment building at Sherman Street near Greenwood Avenue.

I hope the City can help with this serious flooding situation in Brooklyn right now. #nyc #rain pic.twitter.com/gddRCSAy7H — Jonathan Gardner (@thejongardner) September 29, 2023

Heavy rain brought flooding conditions at Walton Street between Union and Harrison Avenues. Water have overtaken the sidewalk and appeared to partially flood parked cars there.

Flooding on Walton St between Union Ave & Harrison Ave. pic.twitter.com/ovsvRoz9uX — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) September 29, 2023

Significant flooding was reported in southern Brooklyn. Video posted to X also showed flooding near Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Street.

At Smith and Ninth Street, there was major flooding.

Major flooding in Brooklyn today. Trains shut down and the only way out of the station is through this. pic.twitter.com/yQPLOyc6dX — Seth Chinnis (@sethchinnis) September 29, 2023

The flooding and damage and impact wasn't limited to just Brooklyn, of course.

‼️Due to flooding conditions, there are full closures at FDR Drive and Delancey St going both directions. Choose alternate routes.



‼️Due to flooding conditions, all lanes in both directions of the Belt Parkway at Exit 6 - Cropsey Ave are closed. Choose alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/NPOx3lY7QM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2023

The FDR was closed in both directions at Delancey Street in Manhattan due to flooding

The Belt Parkway was also closed in both directions at Exit 6 - Cropsey Avenue, the NYPD said.

There were extensive disruptions to subway and other mass transit service

