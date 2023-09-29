Watch live: State of Emergency in effect as storm brings flooding, damage to New York City and beyond
NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley as Friday's strong storm has brought flooding and damage across the area.
Significant flooding was reported throughout parts of Brooklyn and beyond. Parked cars were seen partially submerged in water. Some sidewalks were submerged.
Mayor Eric Adams is expected to hold a briefing on the storm at around 11 a.m. We will bring that to you live on CBS News New York and WCBS-TV.
By 10:30 a.m., more than four inches of water had fallen in Central Park.
"My team & I are aware of widespread flooding & dangerous conditions across [Brooklyn]. Like many [New Yorkers], we've spent our mornings stranded on subways & buses, but we're in communication [with] the offices of the mayor & governor & monitoring where conditions are worst," Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Reports of damage and flooding were numerous across the city.
Around 8:30 a.m., emergency responders were on the scene of a partial roof collapse at a warehouse in Lexington Avenue between Classon and Franklin Avenues in Brooklyn. Fortunately all workers at the warehouse were accounted for, according to the FDNY.
In Windsor Terrace, the FDNY said firefighters rescued a person in danger of drowning in a basement of an apartment building at Sherman Street near Greenwood Avenue.
Heavy rain brought flooding conditions at Walton Street between Union and Harrison Avenues. Water have overtaken the sidewalk and appeared to partially flood parked cars there.
Significant flooding was reported in southern Brooklyn. Video posted to X also showed flooding near Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Street.
At Smith and Ninth Street, there was major flooding.
The flooding and damage and impact wasn't limited to just Brooklyn, of course.
The FDR was closed in both directions at Delancey Street in Manhattan due to flooding
The Belt Parkway was also closed in both directions at Exit 6 - Cropsey Avenue, the NYPD said.
There were extensive disruptions to subway and other mass transit service
