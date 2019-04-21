Stop & Shop and more than 30,000 of its employees reach tentative contract agreement

Stop & Shop announced Sunday evening that the corporation has reached "fair new tentative agreements with UFCW Locals 328, 371, 1445, and 1459," ending the workers' strike, CBS Boston reports. More than 30,000 employees have been on strike since April 11.

According to Stop & Shop, the three-year agreement included "increased pay for all associates; continued excellent health coverage for eligible associates; and ongoing defined benefit pension benefits for all eligible associates."

The agreement will now need to be ratified by the unions.

"Our associates' top priority will be restocking our stores so we can return to taking care of our customers and communities and providing them with the service they deserve," the store said Sunday.

The union said "today is a powerful victory for the 31,000 hardworking men and women of Stop & Shop who courageously stood up to fight for what all New Englanders want."

A number of high-profile faces joined the picket line.

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at a rally Thursday in support of the striking workers. Biden tweeted the day after the strike began that the supermarket's plan to cut employee wages and benefits "is wrong."

Thousands of Stop & Shop employees at 240 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island were part of the strike.