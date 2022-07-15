Stocks rally on Wall Street as investors look for "pockets of optimism"

U.S. stocks opened higher Friday, adding a ray of optimism to a week of downward fluctuations and sharp falls amid record inflation, mounting recession fears and expectations of additional rate hikes by the Fed.

The S&P was up 61 points, or 1.6%, to 3,851, as of 10:39 a.m. Friday, while the Dow was up 1.9% at 31,223. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.3%.

Wall Street has been assessing the latest government reports showing that inflation remains hot and shows no signs of cooling, even as central banks try to loosen its grip on businesses and consumers by hiking interest rates. But markets have been bracing for this for months, buying on dips and looking for silver linings, such as new government data on Friday showing strong consumer spending in June.

"Within the gloom, buyers are attempting to seek for some pockets of optimism," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a report. "Guidance for economic conditions from the major U.S. banks point towards an impending slowdown, but it came with some downplaying of risks of a severe U.S. recession with strength in consumer spending and labor market."

Americans' retail spending rose 1% in June compared with the prior month, following a decline in May, the Commerce Department said on Friday. That provided investors with some cheer given that consumer spending represents the bulk of U.S. economic activity.

"While consumers sentiment is very downbeat, it doesn't mean they will stop spending," noted Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, in a research note.

Inflation concerns

Inflation and the Federal Reserve's fight against it remain key concerns for investors, however. Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier. It is the latest painful reminder that inflation is running hot, following a report on Wednesday that showed prices at the consumer level were 9.1% higher last month than a year earlier.

Pervasive inflation has been squeezing businesses and consumers for months and the Federal Reserve has moved aggressively to try to bring prices down by raising interest rates. That has raised concerns that it could go too far and actually cause a recession.

Bank stocks have been hit hard this year as investors have worried about the Federal Reserve putting the U.S. economy into recession to combat inflation. A recession would mean some Americans would lose jobs, and likely start falling behind on their loans. These fears have more than offset the higher revenues that banks have earned from higher interest rates.

Profits at JPMorgan Chase fell by 28% in the second quarter, the bank reported Thursday, as it tries to navigate an economy that's showing strength in many areas but losing steam among rising interest rates that hit consumers and businesses alike.

Investors will get a clearer picture in the coming weeks about how badly inflation is hurting companies. Several more U.S. banks are on deck to report earnings Friday, including Citigroup and Wells Fargo, along with insurer UnitedHealth Group.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 24 cents to $96.02 a barrel. It lost 52 cents to $95.78 a barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, added 73 cents to $99.83 a barrel.