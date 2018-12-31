Stocks jump on renewed hopes for U.S.-China trade deal

New York — Stocks opened higher on the last day of a volatile year, with investors hoping that the U.S. and China are making progress resolving their trade dispute.

Traders were encouraged by news that U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected to resolve trade friction with China after speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China," Mr. Trump said in a tweet on Saturday. "Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!"

The Dow jumped 214 points, or 0.9 percent, to 23,277 shortly after the start of trade, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each rose roughly 0.7 percent.

Big-name technology companies and retailers, which have been badly bruised in the barrage of selling this month, clawed higher early Monday. Apple rose 1.9 percent and Amazon added 2.8 percent.

Stocks have see-sawed sharply of late, with the Dow on Dec. 26 recording its biggest ever one-day gain -- soaring over 1,000 points, or nearly 5 percent -- before fading later in the week.

Critical deadline

Many analysts remain skeptical that the U.S. and China can set aside their differences on trade. American trade negotiators want Beijing to drop requirements that U.S. companies share technology and other proprietary data, as well as cut tariffs on American goods. Mr. Trump has also pushed for China to lower its trade surplus with the U.S.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office has set a March 2 deadline for stepped up tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Why markets are experiencing a "confidence crisis"

Goldman Sachs analysts said in a research note that they expect a further increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports after the March 2 deadline, while noting that the sides could reach a more comprehensive trade deal by late 2019.

Trade worries aren't the only thing on investors' minds, with concerns growing that the American economy is gearing down. Macroeconomic Advisers, a closely watched forecaster on Wall Street, predicts growth of 1.5 percent in the first three months of 2019, down from 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter.

Factors weighing on economic activity include the ongoing partial U.S. government shutdown, while economists also say the fiscal stimulus from a 2017 tax cut is starting to fade.