U.S. stocks slump for 3rd straight day as investors fret over interest rates

Stocks are falling fast on Wall Street following two days of declines as investors worry that high interest rates aren't going away any time soon as the Federal Reserve fights inflation.

After opening higher early Tuesday morning, all three major indexes slipped firmly back in the red. The benchmark S&P 500 index dropped 39 points to 3,991, or 1%, as of 11:27 EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1%.

Markets have been roiled since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.

Some stocks bucked the trend on Tuesday, such as Best Buy, which rose 2.7% after reporting results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting. That helped lift the stock prices of other retailers.

Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil.

Fed is firmly fixed on reducing inflation

Lower stock markets and weakness in consumer spending "are not enough to blow the Fed off its tightening course," said Chris Turner of ING in a report.

Investors worry rate hikes by the Fed and by central banks in Europe and Asia might derail global economic growth.

Fed officials point to a strong U.S. job market as evidence the biggest global economy can tolerate higher borrowing costs. Some acknowledge a recession is possible but say that might be necessary to extinguish surging inflation.

The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year. The latest two were by 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin.

Some investors had hoped that the Fed would ease up if inflation subsides. That sentiment led to a rally for stocks in July and early August.

Investors expect another large hike at the Fed's September meeting, though the likelihood of such a big increase is smaller following weaker-than-forecast July retail sales.

The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation decelerated last month, while other data shows consumer spending slowed. Wall Street will get several more updates on the economy this week.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost $2.89 to $94.12 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract soared $3.95 on Monday to $97.01. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, shed $2.92 to $101.01 per barrel in London. It jumped $4.10 the previous session to $105.09.