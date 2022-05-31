Stocks slip after EU agrees to partial ban on Russian oil

European union aims to block more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after the European Union agreed to ban most Russian oil imports by year-end, sparking a fresh spike in global oil prices.

While Wall Street veered away from a bear market on Friday, inflation and rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and China's slowing economy are all punishing stocks and raising fears about a possible U.S. recession.

The S&P 500 slipped 27 points, or 0.6%, to 4,131 in early trade. The benchmark index is down 13% on the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and tech-heavy tech Nasdaq both fell 0.7%.

Oil jumps

Oil prices, which have soared almost 60% this year, rose another 3% and neared $120 per barrel early Tuesday after the EU said it would embargo most Russian oil imports because of its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The pact was worked out at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of new financial support. The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline. That was crucial to bring landlocked Hungary on board, a decision that required consensus.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil gained $3.52 to $118.59 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added 98 cents to $115.07 per barrel on Monday.

Brent crude, used as the basis for pricing for international trading, advanced $1.72 to $119.32 per barrel.

Biden to discuss inflation with Powell

President Joe Biden will meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday as soaring inflation continues to carve up Americans' earnings.

The meeting Tuesday will be the first since Biden renominated Powell to lead the central bank and weeks after the Senate confirmed a second term. The White House said the pair would discuss the state of the U.S. and global economy and especially four-decade high inflation, described as Biden's "top economic priority."

Many big tech stocks, seen as some of the most vulnerable to rising interest rates, have already fallen much more than 20% this year. That includes a 37.2% tumble for Tesla and a 69.1% nosedive for Netflix.

It's a sharp turnaround from the powerful run Wall Street enjoyed after emerging from its last bear market in early 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

With inflation at its highest level in four decades, the Fed has switched from keeping interest rates super-low to support markets and the economy and is raising rates and making other moves to tamp down inflation. The worry is it might go too far or too quickly.

Goldman Sachs economists recently put the probability of a U.S. recession in the next two years at 35%, while analysts at TD Securities predict "some moderation in growth and inflation."

Inflation has been painfully high for months. But the market's worries swung higher after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices spiraling further at grocery stores and gasoline pumps, because the region is a major source of energy and grains.

Adding pressure onto stocks are signs corporate profits are slowing and finally may be suffering from inflation.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 127.29 Japanese yen from 127.87 yen late Friday. The euro rose to $1.0593 from $1.0564.