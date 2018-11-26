Stock markets rise after a week of bloodletting

Retail and tech stocks are rising, leading to gains in major U.S. stock market indexes after a week of bloodletting.

Technology companies and retailers rallied Monday after a weekend of record consumer spending. Microsoft added 2 percent and Amazon rose 2.4 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 340 points, or 1.4 percent, to 24,625. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 103 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,040. The S&P 500 index gained 1.1 percent, rising to 2,663.

Oil prices and energy companies jumped. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 2.7 percent after it closed at its lowest price in more than a year Friday.

In London the FTSE 100 index rose 0.7 percent, less than other major indexes, after leaders from Britain and the European Union agreed to a deal governing Britain's departure from the EU.