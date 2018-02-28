Steve Wynn faces new sexual misconduct allegations

There are new sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn, who resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts earlier this month. Police reports obtained by CBS News allege Wynn sexually assaulted one woman and coerced another to perform sexual acts in the 1970s. One woman claims she gave birth after Wynn raped her.

Wynn spent more than five decades building his business empire, and his influence is felt from the Las Vegas strip to Washington, reports CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan. Wynn resigned from the Republican National Convention and his company after a story in the Wall Street Journal last month claimed he had a "decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct."

But according to allegations in two newly filed Las Vegas police reports, while building his company, Wynn was also engaging in sexual misconduct. One woman told the Las Vegas police that in the early '70s Wynn raped her at least three times in her Chicago apartment. She claims she "ended up pregnant."



The second claim comes from a former dealer at the Vegas-casino hotel, the Golden Nugget. The woman told Las Vegas police "several times during her employment she and Wynn had sexual relations." She said the sex was consensual but "she felt coerced to perform the acts." The woman claimed she eventually turned Wynn down in 1976, and shortly after was forced to resign from her job when she was "accused of stealing 40 dollars."

"There seems to be a consistent theme that he pressured women who worked for him to have sex with him," said attorney Lisa Bloom who represents one of Wynn's other alleged victims.

Bloom said she has spoken to several more.

"This is really disgusting, offensive behavior," Bloom said. "We are talking about sexual misconduct and I think these claims need to be taken very, very seriously."

The statute of limitations to file charges has passed in both the Nevada and Illinois cases. We reached out to Wynn's attorney, but have not heard back. Wynn has previously denied sexual misconduct allegations against him and attributed them to a smear campaign led by his ex-wife.