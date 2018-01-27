Steve Wynn, casino mogul, resigns as top GOP finance chairman

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn's resignation.

The decision comes after The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist. The detailed report describes accounts from several female employees.

The paper, citing people familiar with the matter, said Wynn paid a manicurist a $7.5 million settlement after a 2005 incident in which he allegedly forced her to have sex with him. The settlement came after her manager filed a complaint to the human resources department at Wynn's flagship casino, Wynn Las Vegas.

The manicurist's allegation is one of many, according to the Journal, which reports that dozens of people who worked at Wynn's casinos accuse him of sexual misconduct. The allegation was alluded to in a lawsuit filed by his former wife, Elaine Wynn, who wants the restrictions lifted on her ability to sell her stock in Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Wynn denies the allegations. In a lengthy statement, the executive and his company both attribute the allegations to a campaign lead by Wynn's ex-wife, Elaine Wynn.

"The conduct of Elaine during the course of the pending lawsuits has been shocking and deeply disturbing to me personally and as the CEO of Wynn Resorts," Wynn said.

An attorney for Elaine Wynn told the Journal that she did not instigate the allegations.

Wynn Resorts also said no one has ever complained about its leader to the company's independent anti-harassment hotline.

Wynn, who is chairman and CEO of the company he founded, is a titan in Las Vegas and played a major role in the revitalization of the Las Vegas Strip in the 1990s. It was Wynn's company that built the Golden Nugget, The Bellagio and Mirage Resorts in the heart of the town.

He is close to President Trump, advising Mr. Trump's campaign for the presidency and becoming the RNC's finance chairman after the 2016 election.

Wynn's resignation was first reported by Politico, which cited three senior Republicans.

This is a developing story and will be updated.