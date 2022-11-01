Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets head coach

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have agreed to "part ways" after a 2-5 start to the season, the team announced Tuesday.

Nets general manager Sean Marks thanked Nash and acknowledged he dealt with a "number of unprecedented challenges," but ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

"Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time," Marks said in a statement.

Nash started coaching the team in 2020 and finished with a record of 94-67.

This is a developing story.