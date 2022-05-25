Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivers impassioned plea for gun reform following Texas school shooting

Steve Kerr on Texas school shooting: "When are we going to do something?"

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an impassioned plea for gun reform hours after a shooter killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. The gunman was later killed by police.

During a news conference ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Kerr refused to talk about basketball. Instead, he pivoted toward addressing the massacre – which happened less than two weeks after the Buffalo supermarket shooting.

"When are we going to do something? I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there," said Kerr, who was visibly frustrated. "I'm so tired of the excuse, I'm so tired of the moments of silence. Enough!"

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivered an impassioned plea for stronger gun control hours after a shooting at a Texas school. / Getty Images

Kerr also condemned senators for holding Americans "hostage" and refusing to vote on a bill passed by the House two years ago that would enforce stricter background checks, despite polls showing majority support for it.

"There's a reason they won't vote on it — to hold onto power," Kerr said. "So I ask you, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence in school shootings and supermarket shootings. I ask you, are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children, and our elderly, and our churchgoers? Because that's what it looks like. It's what we do every week."

"So, I'm fed up," he continued. "I've had enough... I want every person here, every person listening to this to think about your own child or grandchild or mother or father or sister, brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today? We can't get numb to this."

Kerr is an ardent advocate for stronger gun control, previously speaking out on the Parkland shooting in 2018. His father – a president of American University of Beirut – was assassinated by a terrorist group when he was 18 years old. The tragedy shaped the way he uses his platform to speak on political issues, according to his 2019 interview with "60 Minutes."