Steve Bannon on Capitol Hill for House Intel hearing

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is on Capitol Hill on Tuesday as he is set to appear before the House Intelligence Committee as part of their ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His testimony before the House panel will take place in a closed session.

Bannon arrived early to the Capitol for his 9:30 AM interview with House members.

This is Bannon's first appearance after he was effectively removed as executive chairman of Breitbart News. Bannon said in a statement following the announcement that Bannon and Brietbart would "work together on a smooth and orderly transition."

His ouster came after President Trump publicly split with Bannon over comments he made in a new book from Michael Wolff, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

In the book, Bannon reportedly called Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in June 2016 "treasonous." Mr. Trump disavowed Bannon after those remarks emerged, saying his former chief strategist had "lost his mind" and marginalizing Bannon's role in his successful campaign.

Bannon has since said he regrets the explosive comments he made about Trump Jr., calling the eldest Trump son "both a patriot and a good man."