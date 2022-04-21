Watch CBS News

Stephen Colbert, host of "the Late Show," tests positive for COVID-19

By Tori B. Powell

/ CBS News

Television host Stephen Colbert has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Thursday. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" only on CBS has been cancelled for Thursday night.  

"Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I'm feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted," Colbert wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for the well wishes."

Thursday's show was scheduled to feature "Ozark" stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. 

"This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman," Colbert said. 

The show will air repeated episodes from Friday through next week as previously planned, according to the "Late Show" Twitter account. New episodes are set to return on May 2. 

April 21, 2022

