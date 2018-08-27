Statue of Liberty evacuated after construction fire breaks out

The Statue of Liberty was evacuated Monday after a propane tank caught fire at a construction site on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, officials said. National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis said the propane tank was located next to two or three other tanks but did not explode.

One construction worker was injured, but the worker was treated and released at the scene, Willis said. There was no damage to the statue, and Liberty Island was not evacuated.

The construction site was closed off to the public and the only people in the area would be construction workers, CBS New York reports.

The New York City Fire Department was at the scene fighting the blaze.