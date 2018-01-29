State of the Union tickets printed with typo

Tickets for President Trump's first official State of the Union address were printed with a typo, inviting the bearer of the ticket to the "State of the Uniom." The Trump administration wasn't the source of the error -- it was the sergeant at arms in the House of Representatives. This caused what appeared to be a brief delay in distribution while new tickets were reprinted.

"It was corrected immediately, and our office is redistributing the tickets," a sergeant at arms spokesperson told Agence France-Presse. Politico first took note of the misspelling, and social media, it will come as no surprise, had some fun with the mistake. Here are some of the responses:

Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that he's "looking forward to tomorrow's State of the Uniom."

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018

One user asked, "On what metwork is tomorrow's State of the Uniom Address?"

On what metwork is tomorrow's State of the Uniom Address? #StateOfTheUniom pic.twitter.com/n5qsiy0NgS — Thomas B. Malone (@THOMASBMALONE) January 29, 2018

Dictionary.com also weighed in:

Still holding out for the state of the ionium. It should have great chemistry. #StateOftheUniomhttps://t.co/ngxQClWPIQ — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) January 29, 2018

And, oh wait, before you reprint those tickets..."shouldn't it be "Visitors' Gallery" and not "Visitor's Gallery" a few other Twitter users point out?