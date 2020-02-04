State of the Union 2020: How to stream online and watch on TV

President Trump will give the final State of the Union of his first term on Tuesday, February 4 at 9 p.m. ET. But the address may be running up against some counterprogramming: Mr. Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.

The annual State of the Union address by the president is considered a Washington institution. The president has appeared before a joint session of Congress every year since 1913, providing a constitutionally-mandated debrief on the country's current political and economic status. Article II of the Constitution requires the president to "give to Congress information of the State of the Union and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."

How to watch

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will give the Democratic rebuttals to Mr. Trump's State of the Union address. Escobar will deliver the Spanish-language rebuttal, which will come after Whitmer's speech.

The 2020 State of the Union will be only the second time in history a president will be delivering it while the Senate is holding an impeachment trial. In 1999, President Clinton made no mention of the impeachment trial during his second-to-last State of the Union on January 19. Mr. Clinton was ultimately acquitted on charges of obstruction of justice and perjury by the Senate.

The Senate is scheduled to hold the final verdict vote on the impeachment trial on Wednesday.

The State of the Union will be held a day after the Iowa caucuses this year. Mr. Trump has two Republican challengers, former Massachusetts Governor William Weld and former Congressman Joe Walsh of Illinois, but neither poses a substantial threat to the president in Iowa or nationally. The race will be far more consequential for Democrats, who are locked in a tight race for a winner.