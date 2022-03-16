Starbucks' Howard Schultz returning as interim CEO as current chief Kevin Johnson steps down

Starbucks on Wednesday said that CEO Kevin Johnson is stepping down after five years at the helm of the coffee chain, a period when the company dealt with challenges including a backlash after a racial bias incident and a worker push to unionize.

Former CEO Howard Schultz will step in as interim chief executive, effective April 4, until a permanent replacement is found, the company said in a statement. The company said Schultz is volunteering his time and will receive $1 in pay.

Starbucks said it plans to select a new CEO by the fall. In the meantime, Starbucks is facing a widening push by employees to unionize its stores, although so far only a handful have organized out of its thousands of U.S. locations. Johnson said he began talking with the company's board of directors a year ago about retiring from his role.

"A year ago, I signaled to the Board that as the global pandemic neared an end, I would be considering retirement from Starbucks. I feel this is a natural bookend to my 13 years with the company," Johnson said in the statement.

Johnson joined Starbucks' board of directors in 2009 and became its president and chief operating officer in 2015. Two years later, he succeeded Schultz as CEO.

Schulz grew Starbucks from 11 stores in 1987 to more than 28,000 stores in 77 countries by the time he stepped down as executive chairman in 2018, according to the company.

"Although I did not plan to return to Starbucks, I know the company must transform once again to meet a new and exciting future where all of our stakeholders mutually flourish," Schulz said in the statement.