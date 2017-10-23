Makeup experts reveal process behind recreating Klingons on "Star Trek: Discovery"

Klingons have been around since "Star Trek" launched in 1966. But on the new series "Star Trek: Discovery" on CBS All Access, they've gotten a new look. Makeup experts Glenn Hetrick and Neville Page talked to CBSN about reimagining Klingons and how they got their inspiration.

Hetrick and Page showed off a HUD -- heads-up display -- helmet that the Klingons use.

"It allows them to navigate their vessel," explained Page. Page said the user can only see through the helmet via "special Klingon HUD technology."

When asked if the Klingon aesthetic was inspired by Asian art, Hetrick and Page said it was, but also explained that in the chronology of the "Star Trek" universe, it's difficult to say who inspired whom.

"Are the Klingons the ones who introduced that art motif in ancient alien theory to us?" asked Page.

Hetrick added that they are looking back at previous iterations of "Star Trek" to draw inspiration.

"We're also saying, 'Where did the Klingon aesthetic come from? How is it generated in the original series and how did it evolve in the next generation?' There's a cultural patina we're trying to put on all of our Klingons that really starts to widen that parameter."

Hetrick also pointed out that not all Klingons should look the same, anyway: "They grew up in an empire on a group of planets, not a single planet."

Hetrick and Page said they got guidance from showrunner Bryan Fuller, who later left "Discovery," on how the Klingons should look.

"He wanted them to be hairless, more sophisticated," said Page. Page pointed out that without the hair, he and Hetrick had the opportunity to put pits in the backs of Klingons' heads and ridges.

Hetrick said that though they anticipated some blowback from fans, he is happy with the look. "It's sort of our duty to evolve it and make it something new," he said.