Stabbing, liquid toss attack in Japan tire factory injures 15

A man was arrested after stabbing eight people and injuring seven others with what was believed to be bleach at a tire factory in central Japan on Friday, officials said. There was no immediate explanation of his motive.

Eight people were taken to hospitals after being stabbed by the man with a knife at the Yokohama Rubber Company in the city of Mishima, in the Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo, according to the Fujisan Nanto Fire Department.

The department told The Associated Press five of the people stabbed were in serious condition but other details weren't available.

Seven others were injured by the liquid thrown at them during the attack and brought to hospitals, the fire department said.

Shizuoka prefectural police said the attacker, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for alleged attempted murder at the factory.

French news agency AFP reports that The Asahi Shimbun daily newspaper quoted investigative sources as saying that the man had ties to the factory. He was wearing what appeared to be a gas mask, the paper and other media said. Asahi also said he was apparently armed with what it described as a survival knife.

Violent crime is relatively rare in Japan, which has a low murder rate and some of the world's toughest gun laws.