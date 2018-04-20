Springsteen's "Born to Run" lyrics to hit auction block

Fans of the Boss with a few hundred thousand bucks to spare will soon get a chance to buy the handwritten working manuscript of Bruce Springsteen's classic 1975 rock anthem "Born to Run." The lyrics to the hit will be auctioned off online next month, Sotheby's said Friday.

Ranked as the singer's greatest song by Rolling Stone Magazine in 2013 and used by Springsteen as the title of his 2016 autobiography, "Born to Run" is also featured as the finale to the current show, "Springsteen on Broadway," the auction house noted in a press release.

Sotheby's

The page of lyrics being sold is an early version of the hit penned by a then 26-year-old Springsteen, who spent six month crafting a final version of the song that became the musician's first worldwide release.

The text, which is being sold by an anonymous U.S. collector, sold for $197,000 in 2013. It's estimated to fetch $200,000 to $300,000 this go-around, according to Sotheby's.

"The majority of the lines in this version of the song are apparently unpublished and unrecorded, but the present manuscript does include a nearly perfected chorus" of the 38-year-old classic.

Bidding is slated to take place from June 18 to 28, according to Sotheby's.